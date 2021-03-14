Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Originally from the United States, I have lived in the UK for 15 years and currently reside in Cambridgeshire. Photography is a creative outlet that connects me with my brother who was a keen and talented amateur. I use film to develop my talents and enjoy printing mine and my brother’s work in the darkroom along with the making of the photographs.

remorseblog.blogspot.com

I am a landscape and nature photographer based in Greece. My engagement with landscape photography started back in 2018. My summer explorations in a small village in Thessaly, Greece when I was still a kid, provoke my passion for combining my love for nature with photography. Since then, I am searching for the feeling of isolation near autumn and winter sceneries far from cities' lights.

fotomagica.net

As an amateur outdoor photographer living in Vienna, I enjoy spending a lot of time in nature and try to share my experiences. I first became familiar with analog black and white photography in my youth, and I was always interested in the whole process from image composition to finalising the print. Later on I turned to digital techniques and deepend my knowledge in image processing and printing. My work mainly consists of landscape images from Austria and other European countries. I focus on intimate landscape images, first of all trees and forests.

peterrichter-photography.net