Jennifer Renwick – Portrait of a Photographer

For the ninth iteration of this column, I decided to focus on the artwork of a photographer who has long inspired me, not only because her photographs are powerful, evocative, and unique, but because she is one heck of an amazing person and a fabulous steward of the natural places we all cherish. In fact, Jennifer is a co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance along with me and eight other photographers from Colorado. Her passion and commitment to nature are quite evident as seen in her actions and the way she creates her photographs. Jennifer’s photographic style and creative processes are quite fascinating to examine, and I am hopeful that this article does her work justice. To begin, let me say that I think Jennifer’s photography unfairly flies under the radar of what is often considered to be popular or mainstream and I am hopeful that this column provides her work the opportunity it deserves to be seen and appreciated.

Jennifer’s approach to photography is heavily influenced by her interesting educational and vocational upbringing and experiences, having a degree in geology and a background in veterinary medicine. As you can imagine, both sciences rely on the power of observing, as rocks cannot tell you how they were created, and animals cannot tell you what is wrong.

