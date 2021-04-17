on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Red Land

Jesibel Fernandez

Jesibel A. Fernández

Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature.

No hurry, hard and firm.

In a remarkable and necessary calm.

Between beams of light the colour crimson from the soil of Katueté, a municipality located in the central area of the Department of Canindeyu, Paraguay it stands out among the plants that live and flourish in it.

Fertile and desired these lands further embellish the dawns and sunsets.



