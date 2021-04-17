Red Land

Jesibel A. Fernández Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature. instagram.com





No hurry, hard and firm.

In a remarkable and necessary calm.

Between beams of light the colour crimson from the soil of Katueté, a municipality located in the central area of the Department of Canindeyu, Paraguay it stands out among the plants that live and flourish in it.

Fertile and desired these lands further embellish the dawns and sunsets.