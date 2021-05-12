Wayne Suggs – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a mountain climber, adventurer, and fine art nature and landscape photographer specialising in unique and hard-to-reach locations and subjects, including the highest mountains in Colorado. Matt has climbed the highest 100 mountains in Colorado which is where his love for landscape photography began. Matt produces a podcast dedicated to that love affair called F-Stop Collaborate and Listen Matt's goal for the podcast is to create a space to have meaningful conversations with other landscape photographers all over the world.Matt also follows a very strict code of ethics as a nature photographer.

For the tenth iteration of this column, I decided to focus on the artwork of a photographer who prides himself on strict adherence to a more natural approach to making images while instilling a deeply rooted passion for storytelling from his local environs. Wayne Suggs is a photographer living in Las Cruces, New Mexico and many of his photographs are from right in his own backyard in the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. Wayne’s images are focused on showcasing the rugged juxtaposition between desolation and beauty with a reverence for the Indigenous cultures that came before.

Wayne, a New Mexico native, has been photographing the Southwest for over forty-five years and his love of his local scenes is quite apparent when one looks at his images and reads the descriptions that accompany his wonderful photographs.