Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

I have been playing with cameras since I was 12 and now 52 years later I am finally producing the odd piece of work that brings me joy and satisfaction.

Always in search of the most beautiful landscapes, preferably in Brittany or Great Britain, I almost always use a tripod and ND/GND filters which allows me to spend less time in post-processing.

jeromecolombo.com

I am an amateur photographer living in a small village named Heby close to Uppsala in central Sweden with a passion for nature and wildlife photography. I love to be out with the camera when I am not working. The images I like to make have a dramatic and painterly feeling to them so I am far from a documentary photographer. For me being out in the landscape all alone an early morning experiencing the arrival of light is very best way for me to recharge my energy for the rest of life.

johanlennartsson.se

As a worker: Imaging Specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, freelance editorial photographer, research associate at Univ. of California San Diego School of Medicine. Currently a roamer; as of June 2021 will be off on a 2 year explore around the U.S. in my self-built camper van, "Reveal."

rockythies.com