Joe Cornish – Fisherfield Forest, Scotland

It was a pleasure to host Joe Cornish for a few days at the start of June and he had just come back from a trip with his son Sam and Alex Nail. Alex was at the back end of a couple of weeks leading clients up and down the mountains in Torridon and they all walked into the Fisherfield Forest to spend a few days camping, hoping to get some photographic opportunities. Joe had just done some initial processing of the images and I was keen to see what he'd come back with. I hope you like them as much as I did.