on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Joe Cornish – Fisherfield Forest, Scotland

A Lightroom Screencast

Responses
Skip to Comments
By & |
Joe Cornish

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/



Tim Parkin

Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Flickr, Facebook, Twitter



It was a pleasure to host Joe Cornish for a few days at the start of June and he had just come back from a trip with his son Sam and Alex Nail. Alex was at the back end of a couple of weeks leading clients up and down the mountains in Torridon and they all walked into the Fisherfield Forest to spend a few days camping, hoping to get some photographic opportunities. Joe had just done some initial processing of the images and I was keen to see what he'd come back with. I hope you like them as much as I did.



This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL