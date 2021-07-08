on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

End frame: First in the Series of ‘Oracles’ by David Parker

Michael Marten chooses one of his favourite images

Responses
Skip to Comments
By |

Michael Marten

I started taking photographs as a teenager and have been involved with photography ever since, from a first job as a caption writer at the Camera Press photo agency to starting the Science Photo Library in 1979. Since 2003 I have concentrated on my own landscape photography. My first major series was 'Sea Change' (2003-12), a study of identical views at low and high tide around the coast of Britain. A second project, 'Godrevy', was exhibited and published in 2015.

michaelmarten.com



I love this photograph because it is so mysterious. What is happening? Is it real? Is the water falling or rising, magically suspended or turned to ice?

In the middle of a bare moor, under a blank sky, something elemental, primaeval, potentially menacing seems to be emerging from the earth’s depths. From the world’s navel.



This article is open to paid and unpaid subscribers so requires at least a free subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL