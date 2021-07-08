Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

234
Inside this issue
David Travis, Dipak Chowdhury, Goran Prvulovic & Ian Meades
David Travis
In my day job, I run a consulting and training business in user experience. On my week-ends — usually at dawn and dusk -- I'm a landscape photographer. Based in Staffordshire, I mainly photograph Peak District landscapes. When I travel, I like to capture urban landscapes and long exposure seascapes.
Dipak Chowdhury
Photography is a passion that I nurture alongside my day job as a research manager. I have been actively creating images since 2008. All of my work is with a 35mm digital camera. My work requires a lot of travel. I carry my camera if I can make time to go out and make images. Many of my images are from such travels.
Goran Prvulovic
I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.
Ian Meades
Outdoorsy person and lover of strong black coffee, I first found a nascent enthusiasm for landscape photography back in the 1970s, wandering Richmond Park outside London with a Kodak 110 Instamatic. Fast forward 40 years, and I rediscovered the joys of wandering the land with a similarly diminutive camera format, this time manufactured by Olympus. I recently retired from a career in geophysics, where I spent most of my time imaging the interior of the earth. I now reside in Washington State, where I spend much of my time imaging the surface of the earth. I guess common themes thread through my life!
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolio consisting of four images related in some way.
