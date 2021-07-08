Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

David Travis, Dipak Chowdhury, Goran Prvulovic & Ian Meades

David Travis

In my day job, I run a consulting and training business in user experience. On my week-ends — usually at dawn and dusk -- I'm a landscape photographer. Based in Staffordshire, I mainly photograph Peak District landscapes. When I travel, I like to capture urban landscapes and long exposure seascapes.

davidtravisphotography.com



Dipak Chowdhury

Photography is a passion that I nurture alongside my day job as a research manager. I have been actively creating images since 2008. All of my work is with a 35mm digital camera. My work requires a lot of travel. I carry my camera if I can make time to go out and make images. Many of my images are from such travels.

chowdhurys.smugmug.com



Goran Prvulovic

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com



Ian Meades

Outdoorsy person and lover of strong black coffee, I first found a nascent enthusiasm for landscape photography back in the 1970s, wandering Richmond Park outside London with a Kodak 110 Instamatic. Fast forward 40 years, and I rediscovered the joys of wandering the land with a similarly diminutive camera format, this time manufactured by Olympus. I recently retired from a career in geophysics, where I spent most of my time imaging the interior of the earth. I now reside in Washington State, where I spend much of my time imaging the surface of the earth. I guess common themes thread through my life!

justcapturedphotons.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolio consisting of four images related in some way.

David Travis

Dawn and Dusk on the Roaches

Dipak Chowdhury

Trees on 17-Mile Drive

Goran Prvulovic

Mount Putnik

Ian Meades

Winter Woodland, Walla Walla



