on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Unexpected Consequences

John Higgs

Responses
Skip to Comments
By |

John Higgs

I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.



Olympus Digital Camera

I have lived in my current house for over forty years. Many changes have been made over that time but the garden has remained essentially the same. My objective during this long year was to look with fresh eyes on something that had become invisible through familiarity and (weather permitting) create some interesting images.

Olympus Digital Camera Olympus Digital Camera Olympus Digital Camera Olympus Digital Camera



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL