Coastal Curves

Tim Pearson I'm a landscape photographer still very much learning the craft. A sucker for a long exposure and for water, I tend to gravitate to the sea, to waterfalls and rivers. I'm in the fortunate position of having a part-time "proper" job to pay the bills, leaving me with time to indulge a growing passion. timpearsonwoldsphoto.com





The images in my portfolio have two things in common: each features the Yorkshire coast, and each shows coastal curves, either manmade or natural. You could say that the third thing they have in common is long exposure, which I love to use for the vast majority of my coastal work.

Living in East Yorkshire, I'm a long way from the UK's more dramatic locations. However, the Yorkshire coast has great variety which more than makes up. From the austere beauty of Spurn Point in the south, which I visit regularly and never fails to deliver, to the photogenic views of Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay and Staithes in the north, all bases are covered.

Many photographers comment on the meditative power of the landscape, and there's no doubting that for me, the coast is the place where I can lose myself. Time melts away, and whether I take a dozen images or a hundred, the time never drags; indeed, I'm not even aware that it is passing.