Chris Murray is a full-time photographer, instructor, and writer from New York State. His photographs are not meant to be a literal document of the woods, mountains, and rivers of his home state, but rather a creative expression of his relationship with the places that ceaselessly inspire him.





Without freedom, no art; art lives only on the restraints it imposes on itself, and dies of all others. ~ Albert Camus

I knew it was coming. I just didn't think it would last this long.

This past spring, my wife and I relocated to the Thousand Islands region in the northernmost reaches of New York State, fulfilling a lifelong dream of mine. As expected, the business of the impending move and subsequent settling in conspired to bring to a halt any creative work. Compounding matters have been the hectic pace of summer and the seemingly endless social and familial obligations.

Toss in the fact that summer is my least inspiring time of year, and the result has been too few meaningful experiences in nature to fuel the creative engine. Gazing out over the St.Lawrence River while sipping my coffee, I can’t help but wonder, where do I go from here?