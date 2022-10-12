266
Pressing Restart
Ruminations While on a Creative Break
Chris Murray
Chris Murray is a full-time photographer, instructor, and writer from New York State. His photographs are not meant to be a literal document of the woods, mountains, and rivers of his home state, but rather a creative expression of his relationship with the places that ceaselessly inspire him.
Without freedom, no art; art lives only on the restraints it imposes on itself, and dies of all others.~ Albert Camus
I knew it was coming. I just didn't think it would last this long.
This past spring, my wife and I relocated to the Thousand Islands region in the northernmost reaches of New York State, fulfilling a lifelong dream of mine. As expected, the business of the impending move and subsequent settling in conspired to bring to a halt any creative work. Compounding matters have been the hectic pace of summer and the seemingly endless social and familial obligations.