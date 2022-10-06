Utah Badlands

Paul Hetzel is an amateur photographer living in Springfield, Massachusetts. His passion is photographing natural and urban landscapes. His work has been heavily influenced by workshops with Jack Holowitz and John Sexton, and studying the work of Michael Kenna and George Tice. He has published a book of images taken in Greenland.





An area in Utah, once covered by a massive salt lake, has been moulded by wind and water over millions of years. I have always been drawn to the landscapes of the Southwest United States, where it is hard to comprehend the forces which sculped this area. With my Nikon D850 and a borrowed drone, I tried to capture a representative collection of structure and contrasts in colour black and white. The draw to return is strong