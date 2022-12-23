Taking a Moment with Nature

Gaby Zak I am a nature and landscape photographer from the United Kingdom. I have been travelling to Scotland for quite a few years now and have always been inspired by the natural landscape and beauty that the country has to offer.



Over the last few months, I have been fortunate enough to have some of my landscape photos selected in a few different competitions and also selected by the BBC Weather Watcher's, where they have shown some of the selected pictures on TV. gzak46.wixsite.com





Taking a walk in the peaceful landscapes in Dumfries and Galloway, I wanted to capture the beautiful scenery that I was surrounded by. I never get tired of the stillness and tranquil views. With the weather constantly changing, there's so much to take in and never a dull moment to take a photo.