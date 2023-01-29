Chris Murray is a full-time photographer, instructor, and writer from New York State. His photographs are not meant to be a literal document of the woods, mountains, and rivers of his home state, but rather a creative expression of his relationship with the places that ceaselessly inspire him.

By temperament, I am not unduly excitable and certainly not trigger-happy. I think twice before I shoot and very often do not shoot at all. By professional standards I do not waste a lot of film; but by the standards of many of my colleagues I probably miss quite a few of my opportunities. Still, the things I am after are not in a hurry as a rule. ~ Bill Brandt

The late November sun poked through the clouds as it slipped closer to the horizon, bathing the river and islands in the warm evening light. As I was commenting to my wife on the beauty of the light, I noticed a half-rainbow opposite the setting sun, its one end disappearing below the water’s surface. Rainbows are not uncommon where I live, but the combination of the late afternoon light and the rainbow dipping into the river made it particularly beautiful. My wife said I should get a photo of it, so I pointed my two index fingers at each temple and said, “click.” She gave me a look that only wives can give an idiot husband. I had no desire to photograph the scene, content to witness and revel in the beauty unfolding before me. After several minutes it disappeared, but the memory of it is forever seared into my brain. What more could a photo of it have offered me? What would my motivation have been had I photographed it?

I have never been an especially prolific photographer, and as the years have passed, I’ve become even less so.

I often hear other photographers mention the backlog of images they have awaiting processing, many of them dating back months. I am almost always able to process my images within days. It has caused me to question why am I not making more photos? Should I be getting out more? Should I go on more trips to beautiful places? Of course, it’s not a question of right or wrong, it’s simply how I work. However, there are deeper reasons behind it that I feel are worth exploring, including questions about my own motivations behind photography and what I am seeking.

There was a time when I felt like I had to make photographs. If a beautiful scene appeared before me, there was no question I had to capture it. I recall one morning many years ago. The forecast the night before was favourable for a beautiful sunrise, but as I awoke before dawn, I couldn’t muster the energy to get out of bed. An hour later, I stood looking out the window as the most spectacular sunrise unfolded before me. Instead of enjoying what I was seeing, I was overcome with anxiety and frustration over the missed opportunity. There was no joy in having witnessed something beautiful. I suspect I am not alone in having experienced this feeling. It was the one that got away. My mood the rest of the day suffered for it. It wasn’t until later that I asked myself why I was feeling that way. So what if I missed it, there would be other sunrises to photograph. What would a photograph of this one have given me? Would it have made me famous? Rich? Hardly. The last thing the photography world needs is another photo of a sunrise. What it would have gotten me is likes and kudos on social media, most likely nothing more. It would then be quickly forgotten, another victim of endless finger scrolling. Fame and riches would have to wait.

I have always been a solitary photographer. I find the presence of another person akin to a “third wheel,” interrupting my one-on-one communion with nature. It may sound corny, but as artists, that is what we all seek, or at least should seek, a deep connection with the world around us, however, we achieve it. However, there was a time when my camera also felt like a third wheel. For many years I felt a pressure to come away with images from every outing. Mind you,

it was a completely self-imposed pressure, fueled in part by something I had read years ago in John Shaw’s 1996 book The Business of Nature Photography. In the pre-digital age, stock agencies were a common and lucrative source of income for nature/landscape photographers. Shaw described it as a numbers game, the secret to success requiring thousands of quality images a year. The more you produce, the more you sell. Well, times have changed. Whatever the reasons, returning home with no images felt like a failure. Witnessing and experiencing the natural world around me, with all my senses, wasn’t enough. The feel of the breeze against my skin, the scent of the season, none of it mattered if it didn’t result in a photo. Making images often felt like a burden.

It seems obvious now, but I was stuck in the classic results-oriented approach. It wasn’t the journey that mattered, only the outcome. The simple desire, and perceived need, to make a photo was compromising not only my experience but also the images I was to make. In wanting to make pictures, I was bringing up expectations: what I wanted to see, where I might find it, and the hope of returning home with at least one good shot. I felt pressure, which was preventing me from entering into the desired “flow state” we seek, that feeling of becoming so involved in what we are doing that the outside world melts away and time passes without our noticing. I have slowly come to realize that experiencing that state of mind is where the true rewards lie. We remember those moments more than we do the resulting images. I’ve known this for quite some time, but it’s been a long journey to actually live this idea. It has required a change in mindset, an exploration of the motivations behind my photography, and a reckoning of those less-than-flattering motivations, mainly feeding the ego and seeking external validation.

The reason I don’t photograph moon events, the aurora borealis, rainbows, or any of nature’s rare and majestic spectacles is because the visual appeal of such images is due almost entirely to the subject matter. There is little room for self-expression, which is my main motivation as someone who creates. If expressive images are those that are not of something but about something, as John Szarkowski has said, then what more can be expressed other than, “oooh, pretty”? It can be argued that if expressive images convey meaning or feelings, then images of the spectacular evoke feelings of awe and wonder. But what about creativity? The resulting image is not unique to the photographer, anyone present would record roughly the same thing. I find there is little to no room to infuse the image with something of my own imagination. Absent that, I have no desire to make the photo. These are awesome spectacles, sometimes once-in-a-lifetime type of events, and while it may seem unthinkable not to capture them, I would argue that the scene can live on in our memory, with even more clarity if we don’t distract ourselves with the business of image making. When we become concerned with camera settings and composition and the like, our attention is divided, and we can’t as deeply experience the moment given to us. We become detached from what is happening in front of us, as if we’re on the outside looking in.

Another reason I pass on photographing such moments is that their often ephemeral nature requires one to rush. I have found that nothing compromises the quality of experience, like frantically trying to get into position or find the best spot from which to capture the scene before the magic light fades or the rainbow disappears. To echo Brandt’s sentiments, I prefer to photograph things that are not in a hurry.

Being content with bearing witness goes beyond just the spectacular moments. I am always passing on potential photographs in more common, perhaps even mundane settings. One reason is that I don’t wish to become self-derivative. To quote John Sexton, “Pictures you have taken have an influence on those that you are going to make.” It’s why I’ve noticed as the years go by, I’m creating fewer photos. I’ve become more discerning and not satisfied with my own status quo. We recently had our first snowfall of the season, the wet kind that clings to every branch and limb. I visited a local nature preserve, and while it resembled a winter wonderland, I didn’t see anything that was different from what I have done in the past. Any photo I made would have been a retread. I just didn’t see the point.

What was particularly memorable about the morning, aside from the obvious beauty, was that I was perfectly okay with not taking the camera out of the bag. I was happy to walk and simply witness the beautiful scenery around me. I felt no pressure, no frustration. However, it goes to a deeper matter. I read a post on social media not long ago in which the photographer stated that “endless possibilities to make images exist wherever you happen to be when we open our minds to the visual world.” That is true. However, I would add that opening our minds isn’t enough, we must open our hearts as well. To fully experience something is to see and feel, the scene must make us feel intensely enough that we feel we must express it. The best photos are the perfect confluence of eyes, mind, and heart. I see scenes all the time that would make for an interesting photo, but if I’m not sufficiently moved by it or have nothing to say I won’t photograph it.

When I see photographers falling over themselves to record the latest spectacle du jour, I ask myself, when did witnessing become no longer enough? Why must every event be photographed? It brings to mind concertgoers, so many of whom these days have their phone out making a video of the concert. Do they really watch it back later? Wouldn’t they have been better off living in the moment and truly focusing on what was happening before them, live?

It may be an extreme example, but the need or desire to make a photo can sometimes be a burden, the camera becoming an obstacle that compromises our experiences “by converting experience into an image, a souvenir,” as Susan Sontag observed. It all comes down to our motivations, why we make photos and what it is we are looking to get out of it. If documenting scenes so that we may share them with others is our primary goal, then, by all means, shoot away. But, if we are looking for more meaningful and rewarding experiences and to make photos that are creative and self-expressive, then I would argue there may be times when the camera should never come out of the bag. Liberating oneself from the obligation to make photos and experiencing the world with our eyes, mind, and heart alone can be all the reward we need.