271
Inside this issue
Mieke Boynton – Portrait of a Photographer
Listening to the landscape and the Pursuit of joy
Matt Payne
Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance, and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards. He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.
One of the best parts of organising the Natural Landscape Photography Awards is that it has provided a mechanism through which I can discover and appreciate photographers and their work, especially those that adhere to a more “natural” editing style. One such photographer that immediately captivated me with her work was Mieke Boynton, a photographer living in the small mountain town of Bright, Australia. Mieke owns and operates a photography gallery there with her partner and last year’s winner of the NLPA’s Project of the Year, Matt Palmer.