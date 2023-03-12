Hans Gunnar Aslaksen – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.

I recently spent some time watching a bartender care for her patrons who were ordering fancy drinks that incorporated four or five ingredients that didn’t seem like they should go together. The bartender was taking care to use just the right amount of her chosen ingredients, utilising artful techniques that playfully blended each of them into a tasty and beautiful concoction. I admired how she was able to skillfully combine a shot of high-end bourbon, a splash of bitters, a small amount of simple syrup, a few ice cubes, and a dehydrated orange wheel into a glass that had been placed over a smoking pile of wood chips to create a “Smoked Old Fashion.” It reminded me of the way in which some photographers are able to craft their images using disparate elements that wouldn’t necessarily go together to create an image that is greater than the sum of its parts. It reminded me of the work of Hans Gunnar Aslaksen.

I first became aware of Hans’ work because he submitted it to the Natural Landscape Photography Awards last year, where he earned a top 10 finish for his overall portfolio. There was something about his work that drew me in, wanting to more closely understand why it stood out so prominently amongst thousands of other photographers’ images.

When I learned that Hans had a graphic design background, it made me instantly realise why his photography works so well – he has formally studied the techniques necessary for creating appealing designs in his day-to-day life as an art director. This includes composition, colour theory, the use of patterns and shapes, and using images to communicate ideas.

This sort of background is incredibly valuable in the field of landscape photography because it allows one to more easily recognise elements in the natural world that can be used to create a compelling photo. Perhaps what I most enjoy about how Hans uses this background is the way in which he is able to simplify his images and distil them down to only the most important aspects of the photograph in order to convey the message and meaning behind the image. The process of carefully excluding just the right amount of any given scene in a photograph is probably one of the most crucial skills a nature photographer can develop, and Hans is a great example of what can be possible if you do it well. Hans also bucks the trendy use of the rule of thirds, often bravely placing his main subject at the centre of the frame, using outside elements to help draw the viewer towards the hero of the photograph. This is a compositional talent that many photographers fail to exercise and one that I encourage more people to try out.

Secondly, Hans’ images often only contain two strong colours that play well off each other, clearly leveraging his knowledge of the colour wheel and complimentary colour schemes. To test this out, I used Adobe’s colour theme tool, which allows you to upload a photo and extract a colour scheme from the image (it also is a great way to see if your photograph uses complimentary colour themes). I wanted to see if Hans’ photographs would create pleasing colour themes. I was not surprised to find that many of his images create quite compelling colour themes, proving that his work has a heavy design influence. Here are some examples:

Another thing that I have come to appreciate about Hans’ photography is that it mostly is not of and from an epic location, rather, Hans has spent a lot of time close to home, where he lives in Norway, and he has found a way to reveal the personalities of those places by spending more time in them with the camera.

I recognise that this concept is not a new one; however, I think Hans’ photography exemplifies what is possible if you become intimate with place – your photography begins to reveal subtleties and nuances that most others overlook, and your photography has a much more immediate impact as a result. This relationship between a photographer and subject is a two-way street that allows for the subject to impact its magic onto the photographer while the photographer responds in kind.

Lastly, in reading Hans’ bio that he sent over to me in preparation for this article, he shared with me that he places a lot of value in spending time in nature when the weather is downright nasty, and I think this greatly contributes to the overall package that a photographer brings to the table. If you can appreciate nature when the weather is “bad,” then I think you will be able to make photographs that are unique, and true to the character of the place, embodying nature at its best. I think this attitude shines through in Hans’ photographs, which all seem to have the ability to transport the viewer to share in the experience.

Hans is a photographer that clearly brings a lot of who he is to the process and imbues it into his photographs. I think this is a trait that is often overlooked but one that I personally highly value in the work of others.

Ansel Adams was quoted as saying, “You don't make a photograph just with a camera. You bring to the act of photography all the pictures you have seen, the books you have read, the music you have heard, the people you have loved.”

In Hans’ case, he also brings with him his knowledge of place and his expertise in design – each woven together to create special vignettes of the natural world.

Hans Gunnar Aslaksen lives in the small Norwegian town of Larvik with his wife and two kids, where he works as a graphic designer and art director.

