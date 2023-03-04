I'm a hobby photographer with a passion for travel and the natural landscape. I exclusively use a large format field camera and 4x5 film for my landscape photography in the UK. My first tentative steps in this field were taken back in 2013 after an introductory course with Tim Parkin and Dav Thomas and much internet reading thereafter! Although a motivation was to get off the merry-go-round of "upgrading" digital kit when I first started out, I've really come to enjoy the absolute simplicity of this system and the lack of instant results.

instagram.com

Konrad Hellfeuer is a post-modern illustrator and photographer, currently residing in Saxony, Germany. Both visceral and abstract in art expression, his work eschews on digital for more nostalgic and whimsical expression that print – particularly postcards – espouse as both medium and the message. And what exactly is the message that Hellfeuer imparts through his work? To hold greater sensitivity towards the external world, and how that then shapes individuals through emotions, feelings, moods and general states of awareness. Lao-Tzu, ancient Chinese philosopher and reputed author of Tao Te Ching, said 'the five colours make a man blind, the five tones make a man deaf’. Konrad helps his audience to see and hear.

konradhellfeuer.com

Milan Gonda is a landscape and travel photographer based in Slovakia. He specialises in photographing Greek landscapes and travel destinations. He works for clients in the travel industry and he is ZERO Camera Filters brand ambassador.

milangondaphotography.com