274
Inside this issue
Subscribers Only
Join the conversation
Subcribe to comment rss feed
Wetland of River Turiec
Milan Gonda
Responses
By Milan Gonda |
Milan Gonda
Milan Gonda is a landscape and travel photographer based in Slovakia. He specialises in photographing Greek landscapes and travel destinations. He works for clients in the travel industry and he is ZERO Camera Filters brand ambassador.
These images were taken in the wetland of River Turiec not far from where I live. They represent the kind of images I like taking when light does not inspire me to photograph grand views. Often, I find this type of work more creative, spontaneous and rewarding.