Wetland of River Turiec

Milan Gonda Milan Gonda is a landscape and travel photographer based in Slovakia. He specialises in photographing Greek landscapes and travel destinations. He works for clients in the travel industry and he is ZERO Camera Filters brand ambassador. milangondaphotography.com





These images were taken in the wetland of River Turiec not far from where I live. They represent the kind of images I like taking when light does not inspire me to photograph grand views. Often, I find this type of work more creative, spontaneous and rewarding.