Outdoorsy person and lover of strong black coffee, I first found a nascent enthusiasm for landscape photography back in the 1970s, wandering Richmond Park outside London with a Kodak 110 Instamatic. Fast forward 40 years, and I rediscovered the joys of wandering the land with a similarly diminutive camera format, this time manufactured by Olympus. I recently retired from a career in geophysics, where I spent most of my time imaging the interior of the earth. I now reside in Washington State, where I spend much of my time imaging the surface of the earth. I guess common themes thread through my life!

justcapturedphotons.com

A photographer for many years, Katherine’s love of photography has led her to explore many avenues within the art and craft of photography both at home and abroad. She has explored, photographed, and written about places she has traveled worldwide.



Katherine strives to present her unique vision and apply an artistic approach to her photographic work. She actively seeks the magic in the mundane and loves to tell a story with her images.



Her images have won awards in the BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitions, Epson International Pano Awards, Px3 (Paris), Female Eye Film Festival, Travel Photographer of the Year, RMG Exposed, Chasing the Light and more.

katherinekeatesphotography.com

I started my career as a photographer for e-commerce websites, corporate social networks and photos for commercial uses.



I spent every weekend taking photographs of landscapes, urban life and mainly photographs that portray seaside towns. Only after a year of experience in the field did I reach some important goals, starting collaborations with cultural associations, municipalities of various cities, restaurants, private beaches and bathing establishments.

gurushots.com

Steve J. Giardini is a Bend, Oregon fine art photographer. Each photograph he creates represents his subjective interpretation of a moment in time. All are thoughtfully composed, creatively processed, and artistically presented as fine art paper prints. Steve is a life-long learner, educator, advocate for wild places, and a photo workshop leader.

stevegiardini.com