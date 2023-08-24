Ascension

Elancharan Gunasekaran Elancharan Gunasekaran is a street & landscape photographer inspired by Dadaist movements, butoh and anarchism. He believes that humans are capable of governing themselves without the need of political systems. His art often involves experimenting with visual and literary forms on the raw aspects of the human condition, climate change and man-made/ natural phenomena. elancharan.com





The photos were taken as part of my travels through South India, Tamil Nadu, from the end of March 2023 to early April 2023.

Ascension, from the title refers to my journey from the lowlands in Coimbatore to 2000 meters above sea level in Kodaikanal. The landscape images captured are a mix of color and black & white, a contrast to ups and downs, opposites and the paradoxes that humans face in reality and in relation to the natural environment around us.

