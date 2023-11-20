Le Mont Saint-Michel through the seasons

Jerome Colombo Professional photographer with a particular attraction for seascapes at sunrise or sunset, I live in Brittany (Dinard) but very close to Normandy and Mont St-Michel. br>

Ambassador for f-stop, Haukland, Terrascape and SmugMug, I of course offer workshops, mainly along the Emerald Coast and... around Mont Saint-Michel. jeromecolombo.com





I have a very special relationship with Le Mont Saint-Michel. It's a mix of endless wonder and a feeling of being in a familiar place, like home.

When I came to live in Brittany a few years ago (for the photo, of course), I wanted to be near the Mont, to be able to go there at any time, in any season.

Over time, I have therefore discovered wonderful places to photograph this unique site, at sunrise or sunset, during high tide, or even during the full moon.These images of the same place, but all photographed from different places, are what I am showing you today.

Don't forget that it is very tempting to come to the region during the summer, but it gets increasingly crowded every year during this season. Also, and particularly for taking pictures, I cannot advise you too much to plan your trip in spring or autumn, which are perfect seasons to discover the region which benefits from a mild and temperate climate.