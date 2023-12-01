Michael DiMeola – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.

One of the joys of hosting a photography podcast is exposure to so many incredible photographers. At the end of every podcast episode, I ask my guests to recommend other photographers who inspire them. Through this one question, I’ve discovered that there is an immense, nearly endless pool of talent in this community we call nature photography, and that is so incredibly exciting! Through the past year, one name has consistently been shared when I ask this single question - Michael DiMeola. Upon first inspection of Michael’s work, one is struck by the simplicity and consistency of his images.