Yuki Kamishima – Portrait of a Photographer

Lately, I have become acutely aware of the work of some excellent Japanese landscape photographers, including the focus of this week’s article, Yuki Kamishima. I’ve been trying to articulate what has drawn me to their work, forcing me to spend a great deal of time studying the work and engaging in thoughtful conversations with folks noticing the same work. Having not spent much time studying Japanese landscape photography, I feel that the “newness” of these Japanese landscape scenes is undoubtedly one factor in my newfound appreciation of these photographers; however, I think there’s much more going on here.

I believe that significant cultural strengths may serve as a foundation for Japanese landscape photographers, and that is why I have found a deep appreciation for their images.

