Brittany Colt – Portrait of a Photographer

Master of her landscape destiny

Matt Payne

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance, and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards. He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his four cats, Juju, Chara, Arrow, and Vestal.

Archandwave Alabamahills

Far too often, I hear photographers complain about things that supposedly hold them back as artists or businesspeople. “The algorithm is broken!” “Social media is a waste of time!” “I have no reach on Instagram!” “Their photos are worse than mine; why are they finding success!?” “I can’t find inspiration to get out and make new images.”



