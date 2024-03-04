on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Landscape Portfolio

Adam Fortune, Goran Prvulovic, Jan Glover & Vidya Kane

Responses
Skip to Comments
By , , & |
Adam Fortune

Adam Fortune

I am an enthusiast landscape photographer based in the South East of England. Wherever I travel, my camera comes with me on the off chance it makes it out of the bag. I love to explore familiar and unfamiliar locations and try to make photographs which tell the stories I see in the landscape.

adamsfortune.com



Goran Prvulovic

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com



Jan Glover

Jan Glover

I joined my local camera club in Sydney over 25 years ago and gained my AAPS (Associate of the Australian Photographic Society) in 2007. Over the years I have judged National and International photographic competitions, as well as camera club competitions, and I have been part of seven group exhibitions. I love the challenge of capturing images from the natural environment - especially landscapes, and patterns from nature.

jangloverphotography.zenfolio.com



Vidya Kane

Vidya Kane

My name is Vidya Kane. I am a San Francisco Bay Area based nature and landscape photographer. I have spent over 13 years as a landscape photographer with the aim of providing an emotional connect to the beautiful world around us. I specialize in photographing nature at its pristine best - images that capture the brilliant radiance of autumn, vibrant hues of blooming trees and gushing waterfalls.

vidyakane.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. Added:

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!

Do you have a project or article idea that you'd like to get published? Then drop us a line. We are always looking for articles.

Adam Fortune

In the Wood

Adam Fortune 4x4

Goran Prvulovic

Over the Waves

Goran Prvulovic 4x4 Water Explosions

Jan Glover

Rockpools

Jan Glover 4x4

Vidya Kane

Rock Art

Vidya Kane 4x4



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL. Midge Specs, midge net glasses from the Highlands.