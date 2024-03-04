I am an enthusiast landscape photographer based in the South East of England. Wherever I travel, my camera comes with me on the off chance it makes it out of the bag. I love to explore familiar and unfamiliar locations and try to make photographs which tell the stories I see in the landscape.

adamsfortune.com

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com

I joined my local camera club in Sydney over 25 years ago and gained my AAPS (Associate of the Australian Photographic Society) in 2007. Over the years I have judged National and International photographic competitions, as well as camera club competitions, and I have been part of seven group exhibitions. I love the challenge of capturing images from the natural environment - especially landscapes, and patterns from nature.

jangloverphotography.zenfolio.com

My name is Vidya Kane. I am a San Francisco Bay Area based nature and landscape photographer. I have spent over 13 years as a landscape photographer with the aim of providing an emotional connect to the beautiful world around us. I specialize in photographing nature at its pristine best - images that capture the brilliant radiance of autumn, vibrant hues of blooming trees and gushing waterfalls.

vidyakane.com