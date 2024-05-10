on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Nature in the Netherlands

Home advantage

Theo Bosboom

Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

001

Although this image was made just across the border in Belgium, it shows well the frustrations I sometimes feel about nature in the Netherlands: it looks beautiful, but you can't reach it

Introduction

In recent years I had the privilege to be a guest speaker several times at the Nature Photographers Association Strix in the Dolomites in Italy. That association has quite a number of excellent photographers, some of whom photograph exclusively in their own region. These are people who never go abroad for a photo trip. Not because they can't afford it, but because they have no need to! They feel deeply connected to nature in their own region and would rather experience and photograph that nature over and over again than visit new unknown areas.



