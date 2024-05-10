Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

Introduction

In recent years I had the privilege to be a guest speaker several times at the Nature Photographers Association Strix in the Dolomites in Italy. That association has quite a number of excellent photographers, some of whom photograph exclusively in their own region. These are people who never go abroad for a photo trip. Not because they can't afford it, but because they have no need to! They feel deeply connected to nature in their own region and would rather experience and photograph that nature over and over again than visit new unknown areas.