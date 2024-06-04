An unexpected photographic pilgrimage

Bob Wielaard For me, photography is a way to explore the world in which we live. Working 'out of doors' I continually discover what a landscape actually is and means to me. Travelling and wandering in solitude through the Highlands of Scotland has profoundly changed my view of the land, resulting in a more intuitive approach to photography.





Urged by the humanist Petrarch, I climbed Mont Ventoux. Yet the goal turned out not to be the top. It was the mystery of the descent, wandering through unruly earthly 'materiality', past uncanny caves through unknown seclusion, ending in deep twilight. This environment was in great contrast to the space and light of the top and gave me a completely different experience of space. Ultimately, these unknown aspects of this mountain turned out to be a photographic pilgrimage for me.