Inside this issue
Bernd and Gundula Walz
Featured Photographers
Gundula Walz
Worked as a technician at the Universities of Gießen, Heidelberg and Ulm. Gundula was infected by the photography virus around 2009 amid our circle of friends, all enthusiastic photographers in Potsdam. Landscapes and waterscapes are Gundula‘s favourite subjects; she attempts a clearly composed, picturesque interpretation in her images.
Bernd Walz
Studied Biology and worked as a Professor for Zoology and Physiology for several decades. Photography accompanied his whole professional life. Downstream, in 2006 photography became a real passion, a creative counterweight to his scientific work. In his fine-art landscape and waterscape photography as well as his abstract photography he explores the artistic possibilities of a minimalistic approach.
Michéla Griffith
In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.
On this occasion, we have a joint interview with German photographers Bernd and Gundula Walz.
Bernd has a diverse but striking portfolio of work and is clearly comfortable with a range of subjects, techniques and styles. Long exposures give a sense of space, tranquility and extended moments. Pure Photography comprises abstract studies of light; Rural Areas is recognizable as minimalism along the lines of their joint projects; while Formschnitt | Topiary picks up on the strangeness of what we do to vegetation to contain it within our developments.
Gundula’s portfolio reveals a love of the sea and long exposures, capturing impressions and moods and contrasting these open spaces with the scale of humanity. There are also studies of the way that windows link the inside and outside worlds, while Hidden Abstractions reveals some of the art to be found through close observation.
They have a joint website and in addition to their individual portfolios, it features the projects that they work on together – Berlin’s Hinterland and Wounded Landscape ǀ New Lakeland. I’ll let Bernd and Gundula tell you about these, as well as the background to their shared passion for photography.