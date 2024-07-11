Bernd and Gundula Walz

Worked as a technician at the Universities of Gießen, Heidelberg and Ulm. Gundula was infected by the photography virus around 2009 amid our circle of friends, all enthusiastic photographers in Potsdam. Landscapes and waterscapes are Gundula‘s favourite subjects; she attempts a clearly composed, picturesque interpretation in her images.

bernd-gundula-walz.de

Studied Biology and worked as a Professor for Zoology and Physiology for several decades. Photography accompanied his whole professional life. Downstream, in 2006 photography became a real passion, a creative counterweight to his scientific work. In his fine-art landscape and waterscape photography as well as his abstract photography he explores the artistic possibilities of a minimalistic approach.

bernd-gundula-walz.de

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

michelagriffith.com