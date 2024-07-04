4×4 Landscape Portfolios

Anthony Jacobson Anthony is a landscape & travel photographer based in Essex. His love for being in the great outdoors to witness the ever changing light illuminating the land inspires his creative vision and his desire to share that beauty and emotion through his images. anthonyjacobson.co.uk



Claudio Neri I am a Web project specialist in one of the most important NGOs for the protection of the environment and animals and my work, although stimulating and full of challenges, takes me to sit at the desk of the office or even at home, for long hours every day.The best escape I can find is total immersion in nature, with its silence and its noises, with its wonders and its contradictions. claudioneriphotography.com



Louis Iruela Photographer based in Madrid. louisiruela.com



Steve J. Giardini Steve J. Giardini is a Bend, Oregon fine art photographer. Each photograph he creates represents his subjective interpretation of a moment in time. All are thoughtfully composed, creatively processed, and artistically presented as fine art paper prints. Steve is a life-long learner, educator, advocate for wild places, and a photo workshop leader. stevegiardini.com





Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. Added:

Anthony Jacobson

The Cornish Coast

Claudio Neri

Louis Iruela

A Walk in the Rain

Steve J. Giardini

Roses Are Red, Shadows Are Blue