End frame: Karakoram Mountains, Vittorio Sella

In a career spanning thirty-five years, Colin Prior photographs capture sublime moments of light and land, which are the result of meticulous planning and preparation and often take years to achieve. Prior is a photographer who seeks out patterns in the landscape and the hidden links between reality and the imagination.

It is fair to say that when I first laid eyes on this image taken by Vittorio Sella in 1909, it captivated my imagination like few others. In 2000, Aperture published the book Summit which showcased many of Vittorio’s stunning mountain photographs, not only of summit panoramas but includes many photographs taken during the ascents, of the people met during the expeditions, and of local scenery.

Sella had been born into a wealthy Italian family in 1859. His Uncle, Quintino, was Italy’s finance minister and the founder of the Italian Alpine Club. His father Giuseppe owned several textile mills and was a keen photographer. Vittorio was a very good climber, famed for his winter traverse of the Matterhorn, but he decided to focus on mountain photography. He went on several photographic expeditions to the Caucasus mountains of Russia and came to the attention of the Duke of Abruzzi, the heir to the throne of Italy who was then known as one of the world’s leading explorers. Sella accompanied Abruzzi on his trips to Alaska and the Ruwenzori and was first choice for expedition photographer when Abruzzi turned his attention to make the first ascent of K2 in 1909, the second highest mountain in the world. Ultimately it would be his last major expedition but the photographs he brought back would seal his reputation as the world’s greatest mountain photographer.