Jason Hatfield – Portrait of a Photographer

I have a confession to make. The 1992 film Scent of a Woman, starring Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell, is one of my favorite movies of all time. In Scent of a Woman, a young, idealistic prep school student named Charlie embarks on a transformative journey as he takes a job caring for a blind, cantankerous Army veteran named Frank Slade. Through a series of emotionally charged experiences, including a lavish trip to New York and an unexpected Thanksgiving feast, Charlie discovers profound lessons about courage, honor, and the complexities of life.

This poignant tale reveals how a chance encounter with a man who has lived with intensity and regret shapes Charlie’s understanding of himself and his future. It is the ultimate coming-of-age story for young men. I can’t help but equate Charlie's character with my friend Jason Hatfield, a fellow Colorado photographer. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jason since 2013 when I first purchased an e-book he developed showcasing what I now see as Colorado’s premier “honeypot” photography locations for fall color. Throughout the time I’ve known Jason, I have seen him develop and grow, not only as a photographer but also as a human being.