4×4 Landscape Portfolios
Josh Murfitt, Judith Linders, Xavier Arnau Bofarull & Steve Williams
Josh Murfitt
I'm a photographer living and working in Edinburgh, Scotland. My work treads the line between documentary and art practice, taking inspiration from the environment and social history whilst working from my own perspective and experience. I completed an MA in Documentary Photography and Photojournalism at the University of Westminster in 2019.
Judith Linders
I am a keen landscape photographer with a love of woods. Just last year I discovered macro photography and I love wandering in the little park near my flat to see if I can finds insects or beautiful leaves.
Xavier Arnau Bofarull
I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since five years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.
Steve Williams
I’m a retired analyst/programmer and have been a keen amateur photographer, on and off, for many years since student days. I learned by trial and error to capture images on film and have transferred to digital, but I still work as if I’m exposing 35mm or 120 film - I try to avoid “chimping".
Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story.
Josh Murfitt
Mull in September
Judith Linders
Reeds throughout the seasons
Xavier Arnau Bofarull
Sustainability
Steve Williams
The Only Day is Essex