Mull in September

Josh Murfitt I'm a photographer living and working in Edinburgh, Scotland. My work treads the line between documentary and art practice, taking inspiration from the environment and social history whilst working from my own perspective and experience. I completed an MA in Documentary Photography and Photojournalism at the University of Westminster in 2019. joshmurfitt.co.uk





In September 2023, I spent a week on the Isle of Mull with my partner, a welcome getaway after a busy summer. We were lucky with the weather. The evening we arrived by ferry from Oban, after heavy rain for most of the day, the clouds opened as we approached the island and light streamed down over the coastline. A few nights later, we walked out to a lighthouse in the evening, hoping to see an otter. There were no otters, but the warm late evening light transformed the landscape around us.