Krister Berg lives in Sweden and has been photographing since the 1980s. He is an elected member of Naturfotograferna/N, and the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency named him Nature Photographer of the Year 2023.

It's exciting to ask oneself how few lines, surfaces, or objects are needed for something to become a photograph. Is a single line enough? A point? Where is the boundary? And how much can a subject be reduced? Would it still be a photograph if I only captured a white surface? Yes, perhaps in a strict sense, but hardly meaningful. Something more is required.

My interest in these questions began with an image I took in 2018. I saw something different, something I couldn't quite put my finger on. I tried to replicate the idea in the following winters without success. It's very difficult to capture the conditions needed for such images. However, I continued to explore the theme over several winters and dove deep into the art world to find what had inspired me.

Exploring Sumi-E