Photographing in Fiordland National Park of New Zealand

Mike Langford is a Professional Photographer of some forty years, having worked photographing for books on China, Japan and North and South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. He spent fourteen years working as a photographer for the Australian Geographic before returning home to New Zealand in 2004. Both he and his photographer wife Jackie Ranken, live in a small town in the middle of the South of the South Island of New Zealand named Twizel, from where together they run photographic workshops in and around the South Island of New Zealand.

Awaking amid the stillness of Bradshaw Sound early one morning, shrouded in mist with the sound of a waterfall somewhere off in the distance, I already know that I'm in my photographic heaven. It is here that photography is the expression of all my sensory elements. Through photographing, I can hear crisper, smell cleaner, taste richer, feel with sensitivity and see beyond my eyesight.

It's the being here that does this for me, tucked away in a very small corner of the most wonderful part of the planet, deep in the very heart of Te Wahipounamu, 'Fiordland National Park' in the South West of New Zealand.

It's photography that brings me back here year after year, rising to the challenge of trying to photograph how it feels compared to just being there.