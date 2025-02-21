The Challenge of Over Shot Locations

Although it was not until 2014 when I bought my first “professional” camera, I believe a part of me has always loved photography. I remember constantly taking pictures around the house, of my family, of our vacations, and especially of Jazmine, my family’s dog. At first, I had thought that landscape photography was boring, not understanding why someone would want to wait hours on end in a single location, just to end up going home empty-handed. Yet in 2016, I found myself doing exactly that. I found myself going on long hikes with my girlfriend, sweating and panting as we walked up steep hills to various waterfalls, often coming home only to realize that none of the photographs I took were portfolio-worthy. The memories shared, however, made it so much more worthwhile than any photograph ever could. And that, I truly believe, is why landscape photography is so special.

A photographer can make their image transcend its literalness and become their’s by recognizing something that no one else has seen or photographed in that way. This is the alchemy at the heart of any great photograph. ~David Ward

Most of the photography I have done over the course of the past decade has been within a few hours’ drive from my home. This was, in part, due to my inability to travel outside the state, both because of being in high school for much of that time as well as not having the confidence to travel alone. That last bit, in particular, held me back from experiencing a lot of unique opportunities that could have helped me grow both as artist and individual.

There was a time in high school when my German class organized a week-long trip to Germany, where we would be staying in hostels and experiencing the country. When I broached the subject to my parents, they provided me with an ultimatum: I could either go on the trip or they would give me the money that would otherwise go toward it.

I spent the longest time in this mindset, believing that staying local was the best—and cheapest—option. Travel wasn’t something I was particularly fond of, least of all when I was alone.

My greedy teenage self took the money, figuring it to be a better investment. Looking back, a part of me regrets that decision, as I now have a better understanding of the value of experiences. Still, I didn’t think much about it, particularly as I didn’t believe the trip would lead to many great photographs—at least, not any which would make it in my portfolio at the time.