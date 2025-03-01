End frame: Ash tree, Balmacara by Colin Prior

Landscape photographer with a passion for the north. Nature has always played a significant part in my life. When I was young, I used to spend a lot of time in the woods marvelling at the beauty around me. I never lost the enthusiasm for nature when I grew up. The urge to capture nature's beauty was a logical next step for me. flickr/

I encountered Colin Prior's work in his book 'High Light,' which I bought over a decade ago. 'High Light' features breathtaking panoramic images of Scotland's mountains. However, he not only focuses on grand and sweeping vistas. Colin Prior also has a sharp perception of intimate and less noticeable details.

The scenic splendour did not linger most in my mind. No, though I admire the grand compositions. The quieter photographs, the intimate landscapes, held my gaze longer. They seem to whisper rather than shout. They draw me into their detailed worlds with the subtlety of a half-heard tune.

The panoramic vistas spoke of Scotland's overwhelming vastness. Yet, these minor fragments presented a different kind of poetry altogether. They showcased texture and details, humble moments elevated by Prior's attentive eye. Amidst these, one photograph stood out like a gem nestled within a crown. Its glow shimmers with something more understated.

A stark ash tree against a backdrop of grass and moss commands attention. The undergrowth unfurls as a tapestry woven from umber and flaxen threads. Despite the background's charm, the tree's skeletal fingers possess an unshakable magnetism. Soft light caresses the ancient bark like a long-lost lover.