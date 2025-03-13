Bonnie Lampley – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his four cats, Juju, Chara, Arrow, and Vestal.

Abstract photography has always held a unique place in visual art. Unlike traditional forms of photography, which aim to capture the world as it appears, abstract photography transcends representation, diving into the essence of texture, shape, light, and emotion. For me, it has always been one of the most expressive sub-genres of photography, offering an opportunity to interpret the world in deeply personal and creative ways. It invites viewers to pause and explore the unexpected, to look closer, and to embrace the mystery of what might not immediately reveal itself. In this spirit, the work of Bonnie Lampley shines brilliantly, offering a distinct and inspiring vision of nature’s abstract beauty.

Abstract photography has always held a unique place in visual art. Unlike traditional forms of photography, which aim to capture the world as it appears, abstract photography transcends representation, diving into the essence of texture, shape, light, and emotion. For me,

Bonnie Lampley is a photographer based in Northern California, splitting her time between Shasta County and Mendocino County. Her background as a geologist has profoundly influenced her approach to photography. With a trained eye for noticing details in the natural world—how landforms shape vegetation and water patterns—she brings a layered understanding of nature into her art. Bonnie’s ability to bridge her scientific background with her artistic endeavors allows her to craft photographs that are as thoughtful as they are captivating.