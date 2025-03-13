Xavier Lequarré

Xavier views photography as a process of opening to grace and cultivating a sense of presence that allows inspiration to transcend personal concerns. He aspires to approach life with the innocence of a child and the tranquillity of an elder who understands the interconnectedness of all things. For him, photography is a spiritual practice, involving listening and developing attention. This often leads to a fascination with the impermanence and essence of what he sees, feels, touches, and smells- a magic click like a kiss on eternity, capturing the ever-available yet fleeting present moment.

Xavier's image of the two condor flying above Patagonia really stood out in our Natural Landscape Photograph Awards last year. I saw his website and was again impressed with the range of quality of photography on display and really wanted to find out more. Thanks to Xavier for letting me translate his words into English. If anything reads oddly, it will all be my fault (and googles!) - Tim

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to do?

My name is Xavier Lequarré and I am originally from Belgium. At a very young age I developed a taste for travel and exploration. Given my constant enthusiasm, some people described me at the time as a big kid constantly looking for a new treasure.

I found everything fascinating and from a very young age my dearest wish was to share with those around me this beauty that I saw even in the most absurd things like a dilapidated building reflected in an oil stain or in the simplest things in life like a flower that opens.

I admit that today I look back on that time with a little nostalgia because although my love for photography has not changed, I often find myself a little jaded, even uninspired.

Later in this article, I will share with you how my spiritual practice, which is a combination of yoga, meditation, breathing, allows me to continue to see things with a certain freshness despite the years that have passed and the hundreds of thousands of photographs I have taken.