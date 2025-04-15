325
Inside this issue
Torsten Pull – Portrait of a Photographer
On a Mission to Capture Silence
Matt Payne
Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance, and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards. He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his four cats, Juju, Chara, Arrow, and Vestal.
In December, I co-led a workshop to Death Valley with my friend David Thompson (featured in this column back in 2023). As is tradition, we stopped at the well-known Zabriskie Point to get our workshop participants warmed up for a great week of photography. Despite the location’s popularity, it still holds the potential for unique images—if one is willing to work for them.
I had mentioned that our workshops tend to be quite busy, but if we happened to cross paths, we would be sure to say hello. That chance meeting led to a great conversation between David, Torsten, and myself about his photographic journey. Afterwards, David made a remark that stuck with me: "That guy can shoot!" His enthusiasm piqued my curiosity, prompting me to dive deeper into Torsten’s work—and I was thoroughly impressed.