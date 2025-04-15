Beach Aerials

Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

When I am asked what is the most inspiring type of landscape for me, I always say the coast without any hesitation. I also love the ruggedness of the mountains, and in my own country, the Netherlands, I can really appreciate the wetland areas of the Rivierengebied. And I also like photographing in forests more and more, now I do it more often.

But the great dynamism of the coast is unparalleled. Whereas in a forest, the trees are still in exactly the same place after a few hours of photographing, and any changes in the landscape are limited to light and atmosphere, coastal landscapes take on a totally different appearance several times a day just by the action of the tides.

But the great dynamism of the coast is unparalleled. Whereas in a forest, the trees are still in exactly the same place after a few hours of photographing, and any changes in the landscape are limited to light and atmosphere, coastal landscapes take on a totally different appearance several times a day just by the action of the tides. Especially on rocky coasts, the differences can be enormous. Delicate, sometimes colourful landscapes with rocky corridors and countless tidal pools slowly appear or disappear with the arrival or retreat of the water. And a lot often happens on sandy beaches too: tidal creeks, pools of water and often interesting ridges and sand patterns appear as the tide recedes. Moreover, because of the waves at the beach, there is always the opportunity to add a moving element to your photos, which often makes photos more dynamic and interesting.

If, like me, you have been involved in coastal photography for quite some time, it is occasionally nice to find new angles for this. For me, in recent years, this has partly been in the use of special wide-angle macro lenses when photographing creatures of the intertidal zone (see, for instance, my earlier story on limpets), and secondly, I make much more use of the drone to be able to photograph coastal landscapes from the air.