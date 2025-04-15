Beach Aerials

Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.
Receding wave on a rock plate, looking like fire, Westfjords, Iceland
When I am asked what is the most inspiring type of landscape for me, I always say the coast without any hesitation. I also love the ruggedness of the mountains, and in my own country, the Netherlands, I can really appreciate the wetland areas of the Rivierengebied. And I also like photographing in forests more and more, now I do it more often.
But the great dynamism of the coast is unparalleled. Whereas in a forest, the trees are still in exactly the same place after a few hours of photographing, and any changes in the landscape are limited to light and atmosphere, coastal landscapes take on a totally different appearance several times a day just by the action of the tides.
But the great dynamism of the coast is unparalleled. Whereas in a forest, the trees are still in exactly the same place after a few hours of photographing, and any changes in the landscape are limited to light and atmosphere, coastal landscapes take on a totally different appearance several times a day just by the action of the tides. Especially on rocky coasts, the differences can be enormous. Delicate, sometimes colourful landscapes with rocky corridors and countless tidal pools slowly appear or disappear with the arrival or retreat of the water. And a lot often happens on sandy beaches too: tidal creeks, pools of water and often interesting ridges and sand patterns appear as the tide recedes. Moreover, because of the waves at the beach, there is always the opportunity to add a moving element to your photos, which often makes photos more dynamic and interesting.
If, like me, you have been involved in coastal photography for quite some time, it is occasionally nice to find new angles for this. For me, in recent years, this has partly been in the use of special wide-angle macro lenses when photographing creatures of the intertidal zone (see, for instance, my earlier story on limpets), and secondly, I make much more use of the drone to be able to photograph coastal landscapes from the air.
This is a premium article and requires a paid subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information on prices.
On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.AcceptRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.