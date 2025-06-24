330
Inside this issue
Any Questions, with special guest Damian Shields
Episode Eighteen
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
Mark Littlejohn
Mark Littlejohn is an outdoor photographer who lives on the edge of a beach in the desolate wastelands of the Highlands of Scotland. He takes photographs of anything unlucky enough to pass in front of his camera.
Damian Shields
Initially more at home with charcoal and oil paint, Damian began exploring the creative possibilities of photography in the mid-nineties. During a portfolio presentation course he became involved in darkroom processing and printing black-and-white film. This sparked the beginnings of a love affair with the medium which subsequently gained him acceptance to the Fine Art Photography department of Glasgow School of Art under landscape photographer Thomas Joshua Cooper.
damianshields.photoshelter.com
The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Joe Cornish and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.