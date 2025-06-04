Historical researcher Estelle Slegers Helsen (Belgium, 1965) rediscovered her passion for photography after moving to the UK in 2018. For her, photography is a tool to explore the outdoors and immerse herself in the moment by observing scenes and the changing light. Taking photographs is meditation, a practice that clears her mind. She draws influence from the concepts of solitude, transience and time, which shape Historical researcher Estelle Slegers Helsen (Belgium, 1965) rediscovered her passion for photography after moving to the UK in 2018. For her, photography is a tool to explore the outdoors and immerse herself in the moment by observing scenes and the changing light. Taking photographs is meditation, a practice that clears her mind. She draws influence from the concepts of solitude, transience and time, which shape.

newtraces.uk

I started photography at a very young age, working with an analog darkroom. Today, I use a digital medium-format camera, though I occasionally shoot film for the sheer pleasure of it. I live in west-central France, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, near Poitiers.

dpb-fineartphotography.com

I am a mountaineer, ski-tourer and photographer based in Edinburgh, Scotland. My work addresses themes of wildness and exploration through subjects such as quarries, peat bogs and the mountain environment. Often, I assemble my images into books. I also edit a monthly email newsletter, Contact Sheet, covering contemporary photography exhibitions and events in Scotland.

Ashok Viswanathan started photography as a school student in the early 70s with a Zeiss Ikon roll film camera and later graduated to a Nikon FM system. In 2003 invested in a digital Nikon D100. Now gone mirrorless with two Fuji X-E3 bodies.



Currently a retired company executive with a passion for culture, travel, landscape & portraits. However, he still shoots film, mainly FP4 and HP5, on a Rollieflex and Hasselblad 500 CM systems. He is a long-time exhibitor with several awards and considerable published work in print and on the web. He has been featured in several issues of the journals of the RPS, Fuji X passion, Asian photography, PSA journal, French Foto, Lens magazine etc. Ashok is also interested in alternative techniques of Cyanotypes, Bromoil, Van Dyke etc., using large format internegatives. He has a particular fondness for monochrome images. Lives in Chennai, India.

pbase.com