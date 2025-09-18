All the Wood’s a Stage

Joe Cornish Professional landscape photographer. joecornishphotographer.com



Simon Baxter Driven by the therapeutic benefits of the great outdoors, my passion lies in local woodland and the endless opportunities & challenges it provides. I crave atmosphere, experiences and unique moments in solitude that serve as a constant reminder that there is far more to photography than a photograph baxter.photos





On September 20th, All the Wood’s a stage opens at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire. A collaboration between photographers Simon Baxter and Joe Cornish, this follows on from their 2022 exhibition, Woodland Sanctuary.

The words below are adapted from the introductory writings for the exhibition.

All the world's a stage ~ As you like it, Act II, Scene VII. William Shakespeare

If all the world’s a stage, then the wood is a stage for trees, critical actors in nature whose time on our planet far exceeds our own. Trees can be dated back at least three hundred and sixty million years (depending on the exact definition of trees). And individual trees can exceed four thousand years old in the case of (Californian) bristlecone pines. Even in the UK, yew trees and some oak and sweet chestnut can approach or surpass two thousand years in age.

…And all the men and women merely players.

Yet what if we extended this stage beyond human beings to include all the dramatis personae of the living world? What if we saw ourselves as intrinsic to and part of the habitats of nature, and not separate from all that surrounds us? What if we recognised that the health of nature and the health of society were intimately linked? Trees and woodland are, for many, a great place to develop such an understanding.

Anthropologists tell us that, like our primate cousins, our (very) distant ancestors were tree dwellers. Human relationship with trees is the work of many volumes, and might not seem relevant to this project. Nevertheless, acknowledging our deep time history with trees helps to put our creative responses into a context.

As landscape photographers, we aim to present a faithful record of what we saw. These pictures can be considered a form of reliable evidence of a particular viewpoint at a moment in time. But the photographs are still made for artistic reasons. These are often, although not always, guided by a search for beauty. For that reason, the light, weather and seasonal conditions always play a part.

Trees may be the principal actors, but really it is the interactions, the relationships and the life of the wood that is the primary consideration. Single trees are inherently vulnerable, and on the whole, trees thrive together as part of a community. Perhaps not of equals but certainly as neighbours and family. Current scientific research has shown how trees share nutrients and information through the invisible mycorrhizal networks below ground as well as through the air, helping them flourish and defend themselves against infection and disease. In this way, they ‘do better together’.

All of the images in the exhibition were made in the UK, in the south and north, east and west. British woodlands are home to a huge variety of tree types, which, while competitive and in spite of their differences, thrive and grow in close proximity. The dominant species differ depending on the region, and how much management may have happened in the historic past.

Nevertheless, keen tree spotters will discover oak, beech, ash, birch, alder, willow, rowan, hazel, holly, sweet chestnut, lime, maple, larch, Scots pine, sitka spruce, sycamore and so on and on in these images. Not all are native species, but our task is not to judge, but to record what we see, and it inspires us to photograph.

While this variety may seem chaotic, nature still determines the ordering of elements in each specific situation and to an extent, the photographer’s task is to find the order in that complexity.

To quote Shakespeare again, “The purpose of Art is to give Life a shape.” Exactly!

Geography. Locations include Cornwall, Dorset, Kent, Shropshire, North Wales, the English Lake District, Scotland and our home county of North Yorkshire.

Titles. Exploration and discovery are vital aspects of creativity, and that’s why we opted for non-geographical titles. It would be a shame to discourage others from the joys of discovery by providing location details. In any case, woodland is so inherently dynamic and dependent on the ambient conditions that it is futile to seek out the viewpoint of another.

Our titles are personal. They vary from the frankly descriptive to the lyrical, or even whimsical and lighthearted. Often, they reference popular culture or a memory from childhood. They may indicate the photographer’s thoughts at the time, or, on reflection, are an imaginative response to a picture, and a clue to the photographer’s inner world. The titles recognise that trees have character and their presence defines a place; we have observed these places and found inspiration in them. But the interpretation of every picture is entirely a matter for the viewer, and the titles need not be taken literally or seriously.

Using the ‘conceit’ of the theatre, implied in All the Wood’s a stage, we divided the exhibition into four Acts, each of which corresponds to the four spaces in Nunnington Hall’s exhibition gallery. Although individual pictures are usually made in isolation and to their own agenda, showing work in groups and sequences gives an opportunity to curate with emphasis and with stories in mind. This proved to be a very enjoyable and worthwhile part of the process.

Act 1. Emergence

As rivers sometimes rise in woods, and woods frequently rise out of river valleys, so trees emerge into the light. In spring, this also brings bluebells, wild garlic and a varied under-storey that flourishes through the summer months, along with a burgeoning green to the leaf canopy. In autumn, their distinctive character often becomes more apparent as their leaves turn colour and fall, leaving the stark yet beautiful skeletal branches of winter. Britain’s woods and forests are usually a mix of different tree species, a tolerant (although sometimes competitive), convivial, cosmopolitan congregation of characters.

Act 2. Interference

Humans have used wood for countless centuries and innumerable tasks and functions: boats, weapons, housing, tools, fuel, food, furniture, sculpture, musical instruments, paper…to name just a few. As a result we have planted, exploited, managed and felled forests almost from the beginning of recorded history.

In the UK these landscape scale manipulations are evident everywhere trees can grow, and at times the brutal effects of harvesting and clear-cut can be devastating. The climate trend of warming globally also makes trees more vulnerable to uncontrollable wildfires, many of which are the result of human carelessness during times of heat and drought.

To pay attention to this apparently exploitative relationship can provoke sorrow, but also joy, for the ability of trees to return and repopulate once-degraded land is endlessly inspiring. And besides, to grow and use trees is also to ensure that wood is with us constantly. Such utility also helps balance the global carbon cycle. Planted trees and managed woodland can also be beautiful, especially when transformed by the snows of winter.

Act 3. Transience

In this act, we focus on the transitions all trees and woods undergo, including the transition from woodland fringe to mountain slope. Of all the seasonal transitions, autumn provides artists and photographers with the most spectacular expression of woodland colour. Seeing trees survive the harshness of a winter storm is a reminder of their extraordinary resilience.

But they do not live forever, and when they die, trees offer themselves back to nature through the final act of decomposition. Notably, the National Trust and other conservation organisations recognise and support this process in woodland management by avoiding the excessive tidiness of the past, and instead encouraging deadwood to rot slowly in situ. In this way, billions of tiny creatures, insects, mosses, fungi, and microbial lifeforms are encouraged, and the mycorrhizal networks of the soil are enriched. Dead and dying trees, and their fallen branches, can also present fantastically evocative shapes and textures, and in the right lighting conditions can appear as living works of art or sculpture in the landscape.

Act 4. Performance

Compared with some of the flamboyant spectacles of the animal kingdom familiar to us from our TV screens, trees and woodland may appear somewhat…sedate. Their action plays out over the seasonal stage, in years, decades and even centuries. For landscape photographers, their slow-motion choreography is the ultimate gift, granting us time to seek out shape and infer meaning and wonder from their gestures, their dress code, and their inter-relationships. In this act we look at trees as the leisurely performing artists of nature. Even so, wind can move trees powerfully through the course of a single photographic exposure, and so convey a remarkable sense of energy.

Epilogue

Although photography is so strongly identified as the convenient instrument of record, especially now that the majority of humans always have a camera (phone) with them, the committed photographer sees their work as an artistic calling. For the landscape photographer drawn to nature as their abiding passion, it is the wild world, untamed and unmanaged by human influence, that inspires.

If wilderness is a ‘gold standard’, that is to say a landscape scale habitat free of all human influence, we have to concede that wilderness is retreating globally, and arguably totally absent in the UK. Yet in spite of our living on “an overcrowded island”, large stretches of wild land survive, including coastal cliffs, beaches, moors, mountain ridges and summits.

But arguably the most important wild places in the UK are woodlands, which by their very nature, survive and thrive in those places that, for reasons of steepness, or wetness, were not transformed into agricultural production or human habitation and infrastructure in the past. Additionally, there are zones of natural regeneration, abandoned quarries, mining sites, or unproductive agricultural land now left for nature recovery. Many such abandoned sites become woodlands through ‘natural succession’.

For someone searching to translate and share the wonders of nature, wildwood is a keystone habitat for the committed photographer.

Interpreting the evidence of the world around us means that photographers are always involved in the politics of the present. The most celebrated landscape photographers of our time, the ones whose work appears in the big galleries in the capital cities of the world, are the disaster artists, including, for example, Edward Burtynsky, whose work Abstraction/Extraction is a seminal declaration of concern for human exploitation of nature. The work is powerful, compelling, and needed to draw attention to what is happening in our name. But in isolation, there is a danger that such negative messages lead to despair, and we turn away.

If, on the other hand, we concentrate totally on the bucolic and beautiful, this might appear complacent and escapist. In the second Act of All the Wood’s a stage, Interference, we encounter the industrialisation of woodland and its aftermath. It’s important not to shy away from that. But above all we want to articulate a message of hope for the future. Woodland moderates extremes of temperature, mitigates the effects of heavy rainfall, sequesters carbon, is a haven for wildlife, and has an unrivalled capacity to encourage a sense of well being and connection. Woodland deserves to be conserved, cherished and expanded.

A way to help is to translate its inherent beauty and wonder. If the fate of the living world is THE issue of our time, then surely photography that conveys hope and inspiration is also a political act?

If that isn't a cause for hope, then I don't know what is.

Exhibition Details

Launch on Saturday, 20th September 2025

Nunnington Hall is located between York and Helmsley, North Yorkshire

More details at https://baxter.photos/all-the-woods-a-stage-exhibition/

Joe Cornish

Simon Baxter