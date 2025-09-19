Preservation: A Tribute to the Beauty We Might Lose

Introduction: Holding the Landscape Still

Around the globe, landscapes are changing at unprecedented speed—reshaped by the accelerating forces of climate change, human intervention, and shifting ecological balances. Coastlines retreat, forests fragment, glaciers shrink. The pace of transformation often outruns our capacity to record, much less protect, what is lost. Against this backdrop, British abstract painter Caroline Evans and landscape photographer Ruth Grindrod present Preservation—a collaborative exhibition that is as much a call to observe as it is a celebration of place.

For one week in October, The Quay Gallery at Snape Maltings, situated on the edge of the internationally important and beautiful Suffolk Coast and Heaths National Landscape, a landscape that is subject at present to huge upheaval and destruction, will host works that traverse continents and habitats: from Iceland’s stark, ice-fed river systems to the subtle beauty of Britain’s reedbeds, woodlands, and coastal margins.

Caroline Evans: Texture, Memory, and the Art of Attention

Caroline Evans is recognised for a richly textured Abstract Expressionist style grounded in close observational drawing. Her process begins in the field—sketchbook in hand—before translating moments into layered paintings and collages that blend natural pigments, archival references, and delicate materials.

A focal point of Preservation is her Reeds series, born from botanical research at the John Innes Library in Norwich and fieldwork in the reedbeds of Northumberland, Suffolk, and Norfolk. Using tissue papers and Japanese design principles, particularly wabi-sabi, she captures not only the structure of reeds but their impermanence—an echo of how these wetland habitats are themselves vulnerable to changing hydrology and management practices.

Caroline’s Tenacity series shifts attention to the unassuming dandelion, encountered carpeting the Baltic States during spring. Often vilified as a weed, the dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is a vital early-season nectar source for pollinators. Caroline renders it with luminous colour and layered textures, reframing it as a subject worthy of celebration rather than eradication.

It’s by looking closely at what’s happening to and within our countryside that we begin to understand its value. We preserve it by paying attention. ~Caroline Evans

Ruth Grindrod: Aerial Geometries and Coastal Truths

Where Caroline abstracts, Ruth observes with precision. Her photographic practice encompasses both aerial and ground-based work, united by a focus on form, light, and ecological change.

In Iceland, Ruth has taken to the skies in a small aircraft to photograph braided glacial rivers—spectacular networks of sediment and meltwater in constant flux. These patterns are both geological and ephemeral; the rapid retreat of Iceland’s glaciers means that some of these landscapes may be unrecognisable or inaccessible within decades.

Back in the UK, Ruth turns her lens to the Woodland series, where a solitary birch in Cumbria becomes a quiet metaphor for the fragmentation of native woodland cover—a global issue mirrored in many countries facing biodiversity decline. In Suffolk’s Herringfleet woods, she captures the subtle interplay of dappled light filtering through canopy and understory, evoking the layered microclimates of mature woodland.

Her coastal work, a long-term passion, is both aesthetic and documentary. Locations such as Waxham on the Norfolk coast —prone to erosion, flooding, and development pressure—are rendered with a keen awareness of their shifting morphology. For international viewers, the challenge is familiar: whether in the mangrove-lined coasts of Southeast Asia, the barrier islands of the US Atlantic, or the tidal flats of Northern Europe, coastal edges are at once dynamic and increasingly imperilled.

Iceland’s glaciers are vanishing. It’s probable that images like these may not be possible to capture in the future. ~Ruth Grindrod

Shared Vision: Observation as Conservation

Although their mediums diverge, Caroline’s painterly abstraction and Ruth’s photographic exactitude—the two artists share a core philosophy: that sustained observation fosters care, and care can inspire protection. In this, Preservation sits firmly within a lineage of landscape art that spans both geography and centuries. Just as John Constable’s Hay Wain fixed a pastoral moment in the English countryside for cultural memory, Caroline Evans and Ruth Grindrod aim to create visual records that future generations may look to as evidence of what once was.

For an international readership, the underlying principle is universal. Every landscape—be it Icelandic tundra, Suffolk reedbed, North American prairie, or Himalayan Forest—exists in a state of flux. Artists have the capacity not only to interpret that change, but also to bear witness to the precise moment before transformation.

Exhibition Details