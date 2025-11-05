From Inspiration to Illusion

15 years as a commercial sports photographer based in Cambridge/London, it was a move back to my birthplace of Ireland in 2016 that reignited a love affair with the landscape. After 4 years running workshops I decided against starting things up again post Covid, instead hitting the road in the campervan, first 3 months at a time, and since 2023 full time - 20 countries and counting. My relationship with photography has changed a lot over the past few years, growing deeper and more complex than I ever thought possible. I find it challenging to articulate my thoughts on this relationship, so I make images. Constantly. Often no more than moments of time that perhaps one day, as I look back, will help me understand the why. Or perhaps they will forever remain just that, moments. I'm okay with that either way.

I’ve just been catching up with the work of someone I’ve been following online for a few months. I eagerly await the notification of a new post, and while I’m hungry for more than their regular weekly offering, I’m glad that the content they choose to share is deep, personal, and from the heart.

Serendipity

Their words and subsequent struggles seem to match my own, and this wonderful discovery came at just the right time in my life. I, too, have been struggling with my creativity, with the future. Full of fears and self-doubt. I feel for them when things go wrong, and am elated when they catch a break. Colour in the sky during a sunrise shoot. A sold print. Sales of their latest e-book are doing well. They feel like a friend, such is my concern for their well-being. Their story is my own personal binge-watch series, and I happily spend time each day repeating previous episodes, while I wait for the next one to drop.

In short, I’m invested. If they did t-shirts, I’d be first in line.