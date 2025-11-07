Nigel Danson

Nigel Danson Nigel is a landscape photographer and videographer from the UK who loves everything to do with natural landscapes. Being dyslexic from an early age, he discovered that photography was the natural outlet for him to express himself. However, it wasn’t until a few years later after a heart-stopping experience in Yosemite National Park that Nigel decided to quit his corporate job as CEO of an international software company, to follow his life-long love of photography. He then went onto to start a YouTube channel that has grown to have 500,000 followers and share his knowledge of landscape photography through adventure in woodlands and landscapes. nigeldanson.com



Charlotte Parkin Head of Marketing & Sub Editor for On Landscape. Dabble in digital photography, open water swimmer, cooking buff & yogi.





After a life changing experience in Yosemite National Park, he left behind a successful corporate career to follow his love of landscape photography. Today, Nigel is known for his painterly woodland scenes, his inspiring YouTube channel with half a million followers, and his commitment to sustainable, meaningful creative practice.

In this conversation, he reflects on rediscovering joy through photography, the value of printing, the collaboration with Fotospeed developing the Natural Smooth 310 paper, and his ongoing mission to capture every county in England.

You started your photography journey when you were 11 years old. Tell us about this, and what was it that sparked your interest?

It all began when I received a Brownie camera as a Christmas gift, and it truly sparked something within me. Being dyslexic, I always struggled with words and writing, but photography offered a visual way to express myself freely, without the frustration of words! It felt like a door opening to a world where I could communicate through images alone.

We’d love to hear a bit about your background, what you studied, and your path to what kind of work you do now.

I continued pursuing photography throughout my school years, and when I went to university, I studied physics—specifically astrophysics, which fed my inner science geek. During that time, I experimented with capturing shots through telescopes, blending my love for the stars with photography.

After graduating, I began selling my prints and found some early success, but life took a turn when I had my three children, prompting me to put photography on the back burner for a while. I set up a software company and moved to America, where life became incredibly busy. Through it all, photography simmered in the background, but never fully faded away with one exhibition in the Peak District for charity.

On your website, you discuss reaching a crossroads in 2017, when you chose to follow your passion for the outdoors and made a significant change in your life. Can you share what led to that decision, and how you’ve kept that commitment to living your values since then?

In 2017, while living in America and running my software company, I experienced a life-altering accident while driving through Yosemite National Park in my Volvo XC90 —my heart stopped, and I passed out and rolled my car many times. The ordeal, which left me with a pacemaker and a severely injured neck, forced me to rethink everything. I realised I had been chasing financial success at the expense of what truly mattered, so in that moment, I decided to pivot entirely.

In 2017, while living in America and running my software company, I experienced a life-altering accident while driving through Yosemite National Park in my Volvo XC90 —my heart stopped, and I passed out and rolled my car many times. The ordeal, which left me with a pacemaker and a severely injured neck, forced me to rethink everything.

When I shared with my children my plan to start a YouTube channel focused on landscape photography, they laughed, and to be honest, I was not expecting it to grow into what it has become. Since then, I’ve honoured that commitment by prioritising experiences that align with my values. Just doing what I love. Every early morning shoot under a rising sun serves as a reminder to live authentically, embracing the outdoors over obligations that don’t fulfil me.

When did you start your YouTube channel, and how did you grow your subscribers to 498k?

I launched my YouTube channel in 2017, shortly after the accident, and it was a blend of serendipity and deliberate strategy. My vision was to create content around adventure-based photography tuition, combining hikes with practical tips in a way that felt unexplored at the time. I committed to posting videos every week without fail, which built a loyal audience which I think was drawn to the authenticity, watching me navigate real challenges, from technical mishaps to unpredictable weather. It wasn’t an overnight sensation; growth came steadily through consistent effort, eventually reaching nearly 500,000 subscribers.

Back in March 2024, you shared an honest video about the future of your YouTube channel and what might come next. How did your audience respond to that, and has it helped you rediscover your love for creativity?

After seven years of producing content weekly, the process had become a grind.

After seven years of producing content weekly, the process had become a grind. Each video demanded 10 to 15 hours of editing alone, on top of planning and fieldwork, and I noticed my creativity waning as it started feeling more like a job than a joy.

Each video demanded 10 to 15 hours of editing alone, on top of planning and fieldwork, and I noticed my creativity waning as it started feeling more like a job than a joy. In that video, I opened up about my burnout and the possibility of change, and the response from my audience was overwhelmingly supportive. About half encouraged me to take a much-needed break, while the other half urged me not to abandon the channel entirely. I was super inspired by their feedback, so I stepped away to build a custom camper van (yep I never stop!) over the course of a year, tailoring it perfectly for landscape adventures. That time away really reignited my passion; now, I’m creating again on my own terms, with a renewed sense of excitement and freedom.

Which photographers or artists have had the biggest influence on you?

When I was young, Ansel Adams was an absolute cornerstone for me; his mastery of black-and-white photography and the zone system (which my scientific brain loved) captivated me, and I immersed myself in his work as I honed my own darkroom skills. I love photographers like Neil Burnell with his enchanting woodland scenes or Rachel Talibart’s evocative seascapes. These days, however, my inspirations come less from iconic figures and more from talented amateur photographers in the UK. I think we have so many amazing photographers and heartfelt approaches that feel more relatable, often sparking more creativity than established artists.

How would you describe your photographic style, and what’s helped you shape it into something uniquely your own?

My style leans toward the painterly, evoking the soft, muted tones of watercolours of painters rather than bold, saturated visuals. Woodland photography has been a particular favourite, influencing how I approach other landscapes with that same painterly look.

You’ve said that Iceland is your favourite location for landscape photography—what is it about the country that inspires you most?

While I’ve mentioned Iceland in the past, and its dramatic, otherworldly terrains certainly left a mark, my perspective has shifted, and now the UK holds the top spot for me. Currently, I’m on a personal challenge to capture every county in England this autumn, having photographed around 14 so far, and the sheer diversity astounds me: from rugged coastlines and ancient woodlands to gritstone formations and heathlands. If I were limited to photographing here for the rest of my life, I’d be content, as the variety and familiarity make it endlessly inspiring.

Currently, I’m on a personal challenge to capture every county in England this autumn, having photographed around 14 so far, and the sheer diversity astounds me: from rugged coastlines and ancient woodlands to gritstone formations and heathlands.

Do you have any favourite places closer to home in the UK?

Absolutely, living in Cheshire, I’ve grown deeply attached to the local landscapes, which inspired my recent book, Close to Calm. It celebrates the subtler elements: expansive heather heathlands, silver birches rising from old quarries, weathered gritstone rocks, and timeless oak woodlands. These spots offer a peaceful, understated beauty that’s perfect for my style, and being so close to home allows me to return often, observing how the light transforms them season by season.

How did you come up with your Five Guiding Principles? How do you go about living by these values in your photography?

My Five Guiding Principles emerged organically from years of reflection and experience, serving as a compass to keep my work authentic and balanced.

The first is to always photograph what I genuinely love, never solely for commercial gain, because true passion shines through in the storytelling. Second, I prioritise shooting more sunrises than sunsets, even in summer, due to the softer, more painterly light and the higher chance of atmospheric mist. Third, I limit time spent editing to maximise hours outdoors, as my bad back makes prolonged sitting uncomfortable, and hiking has always been the heart of why I fell in love with this pursuit. Fourth, revisiting locations is key, as it builds an intimate understanding of the light, nuances, and conditions, leading to my strongest images. Finally, I commit to exploring at least three new places each year, whether a county or a country, to keep things fresh, though I’ve learned to balance this to avoid the frustration of rushed visits. In practice, these principles guide my daily choices: from early departures for dawn shoots to turning down opportunities that don’t align with my passions, they’ve become second nature, preventing burnout.

Every photographer has their highs and lows. What have been your biggest challenges and successes?

One of my greatest challenges has been accepting that I’m not a naturally gifted photographer. I’ve had to work tirelessly to reach a level I’m proud of, often feeling like a jack-of-all-trades compared to specialists whose mastery I deeply admire. This self-doubt can be frustrating, but I think it’s also what makes me an effective teacher, as I relate to the struggles others face.

On the success side, my YouTube channel stands out as my best achievement, with nearly 500,000 subscribers drawn to its honest portrayal of the creative process.

On the success side, my YouTube channel stands out as my best achievement, with nearly 500,000 subscribers drawn to its honest portrayal of the creative process.

Crafting those videos, complete with failures, insights, and triumphs, feels as rewarding as capturing the images themselves, and knowing I’ve helped others discover their own love for photography brings immense satisfaction. The ultimate thrill for me is for a photographer that I now admire to say they started their photography and learned something from my videos.

Can you share how your collaboration with Fotospeed came about in developing the Natural Smooth 310 paper, and what role you played in shaping its sustainable design?

Fotospeed approached me because of my interest in sustainable practice as much as my photography. They were developing a new fine art paper and wanted it to carry real weight in both environmental responsibility and print quality.

From the beginning, I was not just a name attached to it. I tested early prototypes, gave feedback on how the paper handled ink, colour, blacks, and tonal transitions, and pushed for a surface that felt refined but not clinical. I also encouraged the inclusion of recycled content and hemp, so it was not simply another alpha cellulose paper. My role was to make sure the paper lived up to professional expectations while also telling a story of sustainability that actually meant something.

What specific qualities were priorities during its development, and how do you feel it reflects your creative and environmental values?

The main priorities were sustainability, print quality and surface feel. We wanted a mix of recycled material and hemp, and the paper had to be OBA free, but also archival. It was important that it had strong blacks, smooth tonal graduations, and consistent performance across both colour and black and white.

The main priorities were sustainability, print quality and surface feel. We wanted a mix of recycled material and hemp, and the paper had to be OBA free, but also archival. It was important that it had strong blacks, smooth tonal graduations, and consistent performance across both colour and black and white.

I felt that NST bright white was my go to textured paper, so I wanted this paper to have a calmer, more elegant feel that was smooth, so the paper does not distract from the image but still had presence.

Do you think the paper texture plays an important part even if displayed behind glass?

Yes, absolutely. Even when framed, the paper surface influences how light plays across the print. A good texture does not shout for attention, but it does affect how tones breathe and how subtle details come through. Too much texture and it can get in the way, while too little can make the print feel flat and lifeless.

That balance was something we worked hard to get right with Natural Smooth 310. It is smooth enough to get that calm feeling, but with just enough character that the print feels alive even behind glass.

How important is printing in your creative process? Do you find that living with a printed image gives you different insights or feedback compared to only viewing it on a screen?

I started printing in a black and white studio I built in my mum and dad’s attic back in 1986 when I was 15. I spent so much time in there as for me that was the end product of photography. I still believe that now. An image isn’t complete until it is printed. A print is permanent and that permanence means it shouts for attention when on your desk or hung on the wall. Prints can be brought out and shared with other photographers or friends. The physical entity is just so much more rewarding than seeing a digital image.

What advice would you give to photographers who have never printed their work before?

Get your favourite image printed and you will be amazed at the extra value that gives it. You don’t need to have a printer as there are many amazing labs out there now, many of which can also print on Fotospeed papers. But the ultimate is getting a printer. But remember one you print and you will never stop!

Can you discuss how your workflow in creating, processing, and printing images has evolved? Have there been notable changes in equipment or techniques that have played a significant role in this progression?

Well, there was obviously the change from printing from negatives and slides to going digital. Then the creative process has just become more refined over the last 25 years. From just using Photoshop to now, almost 95% of my editing is done in Lightroom. The ability to get more creative with masking has helped massively, and that means I stopped using grad filters about 10 years ago. Printing technology has come a long way in the last 10 years as well. It is now a lot easier to get accurate results from fairly cheap printers. If anyone is starting out, just watch a few of my videos on printing as I go through my workflow in detail.

Printing technology has come a long way in the last 10 years as well. It is now a lot easier to get accurate results from fairly cheap printers. If anyone is starting out, just watch a few of my videos on printing as I go through my workflow in detail.

You’ve recently fitted out your own campervan — how has that experience been, and how do you see it playing a role in your photography?”

Well, that was one of the hardest but most rewarding things I have ever done. It took me 12 months as I wanted to do everything in there bespoke. I thought I would only do it once, so I had better do a good job. I had to learn a lot of new skills, but I do feel that with YouTube, the possibilities are endless for trying new things these days. I have done my first big trip in the South West of England in my photographing every county in England project and the van was amazing. It just means you can be nearer where you will be starting a morning hike and spend more time thinking about photography. And it also acts as a studio for me where I can record videos and edit images. I am even thinking of putting a printer in there…. But it is getting a little heavy!

What is next for you? Where do you see your photography going in terms of subject and style?

The big project I am working on is photographing every county in England from my self built campervan. This is something I have wanted to do for years, and why I did the campervan. I feel like big photography projects are so rewarding, and after doing the project on Luskentyre, where I photographed the same beach for a month, I wanted to do the exact opposite and find out how that would impact my photography. So far, it has been amazing. Again I am documenting it in a series of films over on my YouTube channel.

Fotospeed Academy

At the Fotospeed Academy, we know a photograph is only complete when it becomes a print. Our expert-led workshops and resources walk you through every stage of the printing workflow from precise colour management and selecting the ideal paper, to achieving exhibition-worthy results using Fotospeed’s award-winning media. We’re here to help you turn digital images into lasting works of art because with Fotospeed, the print is the final, most powerful statement of your photography. You can also watch their videos on YouTube.