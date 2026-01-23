El-Max Lighthouse in El-Max Region, West Alexandria, Egypt

Yasser Alaa Mobarak Yasser Alaa Mobarak (b. 1993) is a multi-award-winning photographer represented by ZUMA Press from Alexandria, Egypt.



Yasser has received international recognition for his images from esteemed competitions, including Travel Photographer of the Year Award, National Geographic Award, Sony World Photography Awards, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, the Sarajevo Photography Festival, the International Photo Awards, Egypt Press Photo, Paris Photo Prize and the Royal Photographic Society. yasseralaamobarak.com





El-Max Lighthouse in Alexandria stands as a quiet sentinel on the edge of the Mediterranean, where the sea meets history. During my recent visit, I had the chance to capture this timeless structure through my lens at three of the day’s most captivating moments—sunset, sunrise, and the magical blue hour. At sunset, the lighthouse glowed against a sky brushed with gold and crimson, while at sunrise, it stood serene under a soft blush of light. During the blue hour, just before night fully embraced the coast, the lighthouse became a silhouette of solitude and strength, framed by deep hues of indigo. Each moment offered a different story, revealing the enduring beauty and silent grace of El-Max Lighthouse.