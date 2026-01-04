I am an Engineer and part-time amateur photographer. I practice photography as a hobby and in my free time. I consider myself a generalist photographer. I mostly take photos of where I live and the surrounding area (Calgary, Alberta). Occasionally, I take photos during my vacation travel. I always carry my camera and am ready to take any photographic opportunity as life and nature present themselves. I try to get creative and/or document unique views equally through my camera.

Kate Snow is a multi-award winning and internationally published photographer. She has years of experience behind the lens and her work has been displayed in multiple international exhibitions. Her photos capture the beauty of nature taken across her travels to the remote corners of the globe, from the massive sand dunes of Namibia to the glacial ice of the Arctic. Known for her ability to tell a story through images, Kate seeks to inspire conservation and a deeper appreciation for biodiversity through her art.

I’m an amateur photographer, living in Stuttgart, Germany. My first experiences with photography are dating back to the early nineteen eighties. After a longer break, I restarted from 2010 on with digital cameras. Since retiring a few years ago, my passion is to photograph nature in general, but especially wild landscapes, coastal sceneries and woodlands, mostly in the northern part of Europe. Since about 2014 I’m travelling every year some weeks to Scotland, where I’m currently working on a project on native woodlands.

Yasser Alaa Mobarak (b. 1993) is a multi-award-winning photographer represented by ZUMA Press from Alexandria, Egypt.



Yasser has received international recognition for his images from esteemed competitions, including Travel Photographer of the Year Award, National Geographic Award, Sony World Photography Awards, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, the Sarajevo Photography Festival, the International Photo Awards, Egypt Press Photo, Paris Photo Prize and the Royal Photographic Society.

