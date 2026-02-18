Abby Raeder – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his four cats, Juju, Chara, Arrow, and Vestal.

Before we ever speak about technique, location, or even subject matter, there are quieter questions that deserve to be asked. What does it mean to really see, not just to look, but to feel a place as it drifts through memory and emotion? Where does perception end and imagination begin? And what happens when photography becomes less about recording the world and more about entering into a state of attention that feels closer to dreaming than documenting?